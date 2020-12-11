A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has discharged and acquitted former minister of foreign affairs, Aminu Wali after he was accused of receiving N950 million campaign fund from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 presidential election.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had prosecuted Mr Wali and one Mansur Ahmed on three count charges that bordered around receiving 950 million Naira campaign fund from the PDP in 2015, an act that is contrary to Section 1 of the money laundering Prohibition Act 2011. The EFCC had arraigned Walli and Ahmed alongside a former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau in May 2018, for allegedly collecting N950 million from Nenadi Usman, the then director, PDP Presidential Campaign. The Guardian reports that the EFCC alleged that the monies distributed by the PDP under Jonathan’s administration were proceeds of stolen funds looted from the public treasury.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, December 11, 2020, the trial judge Lewis Allagoa, said the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

As against the EFCC’s submission, he said the financial institution has not categorically specified any process or instrument that should be presented before any transaction takes place.

The court, therefore, discharged and acquitted Wali and his co-defendant.

Similarly, a court of Appeal cleared Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau of all the charges after he filed a no-case submission at the lower court. Reacting to the judgement, counsel to Wali, Cosmus Ugu, said the position of the court is well considered. He, however, said: “I do not think the EFCC has gotten it wrong because we charge base on the provision of the law. It doesn’t necessarily mean that a party was malicious in its prosecution, it only means that the element of the offence that ought to have been proved were not proved,” Ugu said. “The central issue was whether there was a transaction through a financial institution or not. Our argument was that it was not because you cannot go to Fidelity Bank and say give me the account from which this money was paid and you will get it. In his reaction, Wali said the court verdict has vindicated him of the allegation of money laundering, adding that his prosecution was politically motivated

