A retired Honolulu police chief and his estranged former city prosecutor wife have been sentenced to 7 and 13 years in prison respectively on Monday, 30 November, after a judge says she used her husband’s position as a police chief to frame a relative for a crime he didn’t commit in a corruption case that has staggered Hawaii for months, abc News reports.

Katherine and Louis Kealoha, were once a respected power couple. Louis agreed to retire amid a wide-ranging federal investigation, Katherine later gave up her law license.

“This case has staggered the community in many ways, U.S district Judge J. Michael Seabright said.

He described how Katherine Kealoha orchestrated a reverse mortgage scheme that forced her grandmother to sell her home, framed her uncle for stealing the Kealoha’s home mailbox, stole money from children whose trusts she controlled as a lawyer, cheated her uncle out of his life savings, convinced her firefighter lover to lie about their affair and used her position as a prosecutor to turn a drug investigation away from her doctor brother.

“Truth can be stranger than fiction,” the judge said at Katherine sentencing.

The case is especially shocking, the judge said because of the role a police chief of a major American city played.

“Think about that, the chief of police of one of the largest police departments in the country swears to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and lies,” the judge added

The Kealohas later pleaded guilty to bank fraud, saying they provided false information to obtain loans. They went to great lengths to maintain a lifestyle they couldn’t afford on public servant salaries.

Katherine Kealoha, 51, also pleaded guilty to an identity theft charge, saying she got an officer to forge a police report she used to explain negative information on a credit report. She also pleaded guilty to a charge that involved protecting her brother from the drug investigation.

Monday’s sentencings come after several postponements due to concern about the spread of coronavirus which caused a delay in March, then a November 3 date was changed after officials realized it was Election Day.

