A former high court judge CS Karnan was arrested today December 2, over the offensive comment he allegedly made against female judges and wives of judges, which were posted on Youtube.

According to NDTV, the arrest comes a day after the Madras high court directed the DGP to personally appear before it on December 7, to apprise the court of the progress against Karnan.

The Madras high court had recently come down heavily on the police for not acting on the case.

Earlier, the Commissioner was asked to investigate the case against the former judge and directed the DGP to supervise the probe.

The ex-judge was then arrested by the Chennai Police, he had allegedly made defamatory and offensive comments against the top court and high court judges, the wives of judges and uploaded them online.

In 2017 Karnan became the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail, he was sentenced for six months at a time he was a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

The directive was as a result of the petition filed by the Bar council of Tamil Nadu against Karnan for passing rape threats against wives of judges, women lawyers and female court staff.

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court then headed by chief justice JS Khehar, had asked the west Bengal police chief to take him into custody. He was also the first sitting High Court judge to appear before the Supreme Court.

He was first appointed a judge of the Madras high court in 2009 before he was transferred to the Calcutta in 2016. He wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi and then President Pranab Mukherjee accusing senior judges of corruption.

Last year in 2019 the former judge contested the national election as a candidate of the Anti-Corruption Dynamic Party (ACDP).

