Gérard Houllier

Gerard Houllier who managed Premier League sides Liverpool and Aston Villa has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman, who spent six years at Anfield, has passed away just days after a heart operation.

According to the Irish Mirror, the news was confirmed in France initially by both L’Equipe and RMC.

