Gerard Houllier who managed Premier League sides Liverpool and Aston Villa has died at the age of 73.
The Frenchman, who spent six years at Anfield, has passed away just days after a heart operation.
ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua has great expectations for potential Fury showdown
According to the Irish Mirror, the news was confirmed in France initially by both L’Equipe and RMC.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments