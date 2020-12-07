Former Senator Paul Sarbanes, who represented Maryland for 30 years in the senate as a leader of financial regulatory reform and drafted the first article of impeachment against Republican president Richard Nixon during the watergate scandal as a congressman has died at 87, his son announced on Monday, 7 December.

According to Politico, Sarbanes, who retired from the senate in 2006 and also served six years as a U.S representative was a democrat known for avoiding the spotlight while quietly pursuing liberal goals.

John Sarbanes, the late senator’s son said his father died peacefully Sunday night, 6 December in Baltimore.

“Our family is grateful to know that we have the support of Marylanders who meant so much to him and whom he was honoured to serve, following state, local and public health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our family will hold a private service in the coming days, he said in a statement which did not reveal the cause of death.

U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi said Maryland and all Americans lost a leader and public servant of dignity and principle, who worked tirelessly over 40 years to bring integrity, transparency and oversight to Washington.

Sarbanes joined politics in 1966 with a successful run for Maryland’s house of delegates before reaching congress four year later.

Known for his cerebral and self-effacing manner, Sarbanes focused during much of his career on complex and seemingly humdrum economic issues, that background helped him drive the legislation that became the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 designed to make corporate executives more accountable.

The law required companies to report regularly on the strength of their internal financial controls and fix any problems, it also mandated more financial disclosure and raised the criminal penalties for securities fraud.

After president George W. Bush signed the bill in July 2002, Sarbanes questioned whether broad discretion given to the securities and exchange commissioner to implement many of its provisions would produce meaningful enforcement.

Sarbanes, the son of Greek immigrants, was a native of Salisbury on Maryland’s eastern shore, he attended Princeton university after graduating from public schools. He was a Rhodes scholar at England’s Oxford university and earned a law degree at Harvard university in 1960.

He moved immediately into the public sector, serving in quick succession as a clerk to a federal appellate judge, an aide to the chairman of the presidential council of economic advisers and executive director of Baltimore’s charter revision commission.

He won his Senate seat in 1976, defeating former Sen. Joseph Tydings in the democratic primary and then easily unseating incumbent Republican Sen. J. Glenn Beall in the general election.

