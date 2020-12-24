Our Reporter

Former PDP spokesman Metuh leaves Kuje prison

Former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh was on Thursday set free from Kuje prison.

This followed the nullification of seven-year jail sentence handed down to him by an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

Appeal court held that Justice Okon Abang, judge of a federal high court in Abuja exhibited bias in the case.

Read Also: Court sends Olisa Metuh to Kuje Prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

On February 25, 2020, the trial court pronounced him guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.