Seun, one of the sons of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, Saturday December 21, tied the knot with his partner, Deola Shonubi at the Harvesters Christian Center.

Seun also gifted his bride with a Mercedes Benz SUV as a wedding present a few hours before they exchanged their marriage vows.

Expectedly, the businessmen, politicians and socialites graced the occassion. Leading the pack was the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, managing director of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo and a host of others.

Seun Obasanjo’s wedding comes almost three years after the former president hosted high society to the wedding of another son, Juwon Obasanjo to his partner, Temitope Adebutu, one of the daughters of business magnate, Cheif Kessington Adebutu.

The wedding which attracted high society was fraught with drama from the moment the dates for the ceremony was announced. Juwon’s mother, Taiwo Obasanjo nee Martins attempted via several means to have the wedding date fell shifted because according to her, she was spiritually led to do so avert a disaster happening to her son.

Mrs Obasanjo had said she received various warnings and prophecies from men of God that her son should not be involved in any elaborate celebration before his 34th birthday which was June 1, 2017.

Unable to get her son and his father to change the wedding dates, she approached an Ikeja High Court and filed a suit seeking the postponement of the wedding

Justice Lateefa Okunnu in a ruling on April 10, 2017, dismissed the suit because the court lacked jurisdiction to hear it because the younger Obasanjo, then 33, is an adult.

The marriage eventually ended barely a year after it was contracted. While Juwon claimed his wife wanted him dead, his wife alleged that he abandoned his matrimonial home and has refused to live up to his responsibilities as a married man.