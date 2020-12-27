Former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu has come under attack for sharing pictures where he was distributing biscuits and fruit juice packs to children in his hometown in Anambra state.

Moghalu, on Saturday, took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of himself distributing “Christmas goodies” to children sitting under a tree.

“Handing out Christmas goodies to little kids in my village in Nnewi on Christmas Day,” he captioned the pictures.

The pictures prompted Nigerians to slam the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for publicising the gesture, which some of them described as too little to deserve publicity.

A Twitter user, @OnyeChiMereEze, tweeted: “The Igbo people that I know, do not do things the ‘feudal way’ — give alms, show it to the world. The real Igbo men and women have been spilling their blood since 1945 to ensure that we have a nation of our own, where feudalism and sharing of money will be a thing of the past.”

Responding to @OnyeChiMereEze, Moghalu wrote: “Osondi Owendi. This happens to be my timeline and it’s for my personal activities and personal views. Reserve your criticisms for elected or appointed government officials. I wish some of us would spend more of their time holding the people they elected accountable. Thank you.”

Some of his critics argued that the parents of the children can afford the items given by Moghalu, and that sharing such on social media is insensitive.

@BayoAdedosu said, “Kingsley, you can do better than this. If sharing of cookies is what you gathered these innocent kids for….I must say it’s wicked of you. That you posted it shows that you lack dignity. Alot of people with less what you have do better than this without making noise. It’s sad!” @byolar2u said, “Thank you Bayo! And see the energy with whcih he’s claiming the timeline to be personal to him? If there’s any word worse than ‘wicked’, I think it should be used. A former Deputy Governor of @cenbank sharing cookies???” @deygee said, “You need to teach some people what sympathy and empathy means. Is this how this man wanted to lead Nigeria? Loss of dignity and sanity in display here.” @The_Man_Yuki said, “This isn’t qualified to be called cookies because cookies sound way too posh for this thing he is sharing. Just say “biscuit” repeat after me, “bee- skeet!”

