The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) led by actress and producer Bikiya Graham-Douglas has announced the fourth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition. The foundation is calling for entries and is open to indigenous playwrights between the ages of 18 and 40. The deadline for all entries is the December 28. Entries should be submitted to www.beetauniversal.org (Terms and Conditions Apply). The competition birthed plays such as Our Son the Minister by Paul Ugbede, Jagagba by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and Daughters of the East by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe all playwrights have gone on to experience enormous success.

Since inception BPC has received over one thousand entries and received participation from 30 States in Nigeria and from the diaspora community including countries like USA, UK, Japan,Canada, Ghana, Italy Germany. The Plays have all be produced by BUAF in different states across Nigeria and participated as part of a University Campus Outreach.

The competition aims to find new voices in the literary genre of drama in Nigerian literature. For this edition, the theme is ‘Through the ashes we rise – Stories of hope and resilience in a New Nigeria’.

Top ten finalists will be treated to a writing camp, with a winner emerging at the grand finale event. The winner stands to win prizes worth up to One Million Naira, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and their play produced by BUAF and will be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach.

An esteemed panel of judges for the competition included award-winning playwright and professor of the Arts Ahmed Yerima as chairman; culture/film journalist and arts administrator Shaibu Husseini; veteran actress and producer Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer Ayo Jaiyesimi; Director and actor Kenneth Uphopho and publisher/bookseller Ibiso Graham-Douglas.

For this fourth edition, BUAF is partnering Union Bank as high-ranking representatives of the bank not only recognize how invaluable the Arts is to preserving and showcasing culture and history but are also committed to developing talent Nigeria and Shell Petroleum Development Company who remain committed to enriching lives in operating communities. The competition is also supported by Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP along with media support from Guardian Nigeria, YNaija.com, Syncity and Bagus NG.

Follow the conversation on social media @beetaarts for more information contact Peter on 0803 409 7822 or email [email protected]