A non-governmental organisation, Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, has commenced distribution of food packages to 3,000 underprivileged citizens in Lagos State.







The body, which defends the rights of women in the country, said the initiative was designed to show love to those often ignored during the yuletide.







Founder of the group, a legal practitioner and women’s rights activist, Funmi Falana, said: “We think this is a time to show love to the less-privileged; those that really need help. We want to reach out to the neglected and let them know we love them now and always. It is our way of giving back to society and touching the lives of people around us.”







The food packages included rice, seasoning, tomatoes, fabrics and treated mosquito nets shared to beneficiaries residing around Oshodi, Mafoluku, Ikeja and Ladipo.







One of the beneficiaries, a LAWMA street sweeper, Mrs Fatimah Abubakar, thanked the group for the gesture.

