As part of measures to end gender-based violence and empower the downtrodden in communities, the International Council of Museum (ICOM), in collaboration with Zion Art Foundation, has empowered sexual and human trafficking victims in Surulere area of Lagos.







Speaking with The Guardian at the maiden edition of Zion Art and Heritage Foundation, International Council of Museums, Nigeria, Louisa Onuoha, said the workshop was supposed to be an offshoot of series of exhibitions and seminars already planned for 2020, but the pandemic disrupted the schedule.







One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Mohammed, said: “I have learnt so many things like make-up arts, how to wrap Ankara on anything and how to make and design slippers. I just finished secondary school, I intend to build on the training to be self-reliant in business. ”

