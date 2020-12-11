Our Reporter

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, Olajide Orodo Foundation, has fed over 150 underprivileged persons in Igbogbo Bayeku community, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The beneficiaries received a variety of foodstuff, cash, and other materials.

The visit is one of the organisation’s plans for its December community service.

Programme Coordinator Mrs. Bolatito Oropo appreciated the community for welcoming and giving the organisation avenue to execute her plans.

She said: “Olajide Orodo Foundation is a young charity foundation with a large heart to accommodate, help and extend community service to several states in Nigeria and beyond. This is our maiden community service and we are happy this is happening.”

Baale of Ilado, Igbogbo Bayeku Community, hailed the organisation for the gesture.

He said: “This is a blessing to the community and I am happy this is happening during my time. The community appreciates your effort and we hope more organisations will imbibe this and touch the lives of many with the resources they have positively.”