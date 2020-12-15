With a mission to help children remain in school, Florence Modupe Foundation (FMF) is partnering with private organisations, governments and communities to make education accessible to all.







The foundation acknowledged the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) declaration that all children have the right to quality education.







Founder, FMF, Mrs. Bukola Abitoye, who is marking her 40th birthday celebration today, the launch of the foundation and a book titled ‘Personal Life Journey’, said FMF was established as a response to a national emergency that had grown beyond what the government alone could tackle.







Abitoye, an investment banker, said the foundation was borne out of the need to democratise access to quality education for Nigerian children.







Abitoye argued that the poor educational system is the reason the country remained where it is today, noting that poor quality of education had contributed to a high rate of unemployment.







She maintained that part of the challenge the foundation observed was access to education that has become more expensive as government schools could no longer meet the demand from parents seeking to expand the quality of education for their children, while the available private owned schools are expensive and beyond the budget of some parents.







She lamented it had increased the number of children, who irrespective of their intellect, have been thrown out of schools into the street where they take up odd and menial jobs to survive.







According to her, this is a huge challenge that can’t be wished away by mere motivation but by taking concrete steps to address the challenges. To bridge the gap, the FMF boss said the Foundation would contribute its quota to the sector through areas of intervention such as scholarship for brilliant but indigent children; adopt a school programme; uniforms and book distribution; and vocational and skills development.







For the scholarships, Abitoye said the Foundation planned to reach out to 300 beneficiaries within the three years milestone.She added that the NGO also planned to renovate and equip 30 schools and donate three million notebooks for students in government schools while 3,000 uniforms for selected schools. On the vocational and skills development support, she added that the foundation would be reaching out to 15,000 youths in three years.

