A non-governmental Organisation, Miteda Wellness Initiative, has decried the falling standard of education in the country, advocating Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to save the sector.

Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Funmilola Williams-Daudu, made the appeal, at the weekend, during a quiz competition organised for students of Ikaram-Ibaram in Akoko North-East Local Council of Ondo State.

She said the programme was included among the empowerment scheme of the foundation due to the falling standard of secondary schools in the area.

Williams-Daudu, therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians to help the government and the future of the nation by investing in the educational sector.

Meanwhile, the state Secretary of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Adebowale Omosehin, said the quiz would add real value to educational development in the area and the state at large.

Omosehin said that one of the challenges facing the educational sector was that people had given up on the nation’s education because of the rots therein.

“We are happy at the ANCOPSS level that we are having someone who is taking the initiative to energise and support the system and we are supporting her fully,” he said.