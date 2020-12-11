Our Reporter

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, Transcare Foundation, has reached out to the elderly and vulnerable children of Okobaba community in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

The foundation held a Christmas party and donated food, clothes and other essentials to them.

Chief Executive Officer of Transcare Oginni Joshua said his concern is to fight hunger in the community. He added that the foundation will continue to render selfless services to the people.

He said: “My greatest concerns are hunger and sadness, and, as an organisation, we will do our best to fight it and put smiles on the faces of the needy.

“Knowing how rough the year has been, especially for those who cannot afford the necessities of life, the event was organised to extend love to them in this season.

“One of the major goals of Transcare is to provide for, and reach out to the vulnerable in our society, to make their lives brighter, rekindle hope and spread love to them.

“We have so many great projects lined up for 2021 already, and beneficiaries will include the youth, children, vulnerable and elderly. We are dedicated to this humanitarian cause to make our society a better place for all”.