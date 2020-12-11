No fewer than hundred aged women and men were reached out to by a Non-governmental Organisation, Olajide Orodo Foundation today as they launch out officially to give to the needy, offer community service and give to those who lack.

The foundation which became registered this year had her maiden community service on the 9th and officially launched today, 10th of December, 2020, at Bayeku, Lagos state.

The service were enjoyed, loved by both young and old of the community.

According to the Executive Director of the Foundation, Olajide Orodo, he explained that he showed his concern at which the dream of him helping the needy is realised.

Mr Olajide expressed being happy and motivated to give to those who are in need in the society and shows fulfilment as he launches out on his birthday officially.

“This is an awesome moment for me, I must say. Not for show-off or eye service but to out smiles on the faces of those who are truly in need. This is part of what motivates me in all I do. I derive joy being a philanthropist”, he said.

Speaking during the community service, the Programs Coordinator of Olajide Orodo Foundation, Mrs. Bolatito Oropo appreciates the community for welcoming and giving the organisation avenue to execute her plans. In her words, she said, “Olajide Orodo Foundation is a young charity foundation with a large heart to accommodate, help and extend community service to several states in Nigeria and beyond. This is our maiden community service and we are happy this is happening.”

While reacting through phone conversation, the Baale of Ilado, Igbogbo Bayeku Community in Ikorodu, Lagos commends the organisation for taking such bold step to bless lives of many.

He said, “This is a blessing to the community and I am happy this is happening during my time. The community appreciates your effort and we hope more organisations will imbibe this and touch lives of many with the resources they have, positively.”

Members of the community while speaking, appreciated Olajide Orodo Foundation for the visit, gift and assistance showered on them despite not being a political party nor have affiliation with any political party or party office holder.

They spoke in one voice and call for more visit by the Organisation to their community.

The visit is one of the organisation’s plan set up for December community service this festive period. Some of the gifts given include; food stuff, cash and other materials.

