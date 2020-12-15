



A Foundation, Romeo Odey Cares Foundation is set to feed about 1000 orphans during the Christmas season.

The Foundation, owned by a philanthropist and business mogul, Romeo Odey of Norland Industrial Group, said the 1000 orphans would be selected from orphanage homes and children from the street of Calabar in Cross River State.

He said the gesture was part of his decision to give back to humanity, having passed through some difficult times earlier in life.

He urged federal and state governments to step up, take responsibility for the children on the street and create a future for them.

“We want to put smiles on the face of those orphans and other children in the street. It is not their fault to be indigent, what they lack is opportunity to excel. We need to help them. I believe they are Nigeria’s future political, religious and economic leaders. If we don’t treat them with care, believe you me, what we are seeing today is nothing to compare what will befall the country,” he said.

In a statement, Odey said plans were also concluded to launch two real estate firms and one hospitality outlet in Lagos by 2021, with the aim of engaging young men and women in productive ventures to minimise idleness and reduce crime rate and also contribute to national growth and development.

