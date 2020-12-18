Four men in India on Friday, 18 December were charged with the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, a case that sparked outrage across the country and internationally.
The woman was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after an attack in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in September.
She died two weeks later from injuries sustained from the act.
The main accused had written to the Uttar Pradesh police from jail, claiming that he and the three other accused are being framed in the case and sought justice for the four men. He also accused the woman’s mother and brother of torturing her, an allegation the woman family denies.
According to NDTV, the handling of the investigation was widely criticised, with allegations that local police had deliberately mismanaged the case.
The case was later transferred to India’s central bureau of investigation.
The four suspects, who all belonged to a higher caste, allegedly attacked and raped the victim in a field in Hathras district.
The victim’s family accused local police of cremating her body without their consent, although the authorities denied this. A senior state official also appeared to imply the woman was not raped because semen was not found.
Dalits, formerly known as untouchables, face widespread discrimination and even violence in India, despite laws to protect them.
Rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight in India since the 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder case, which led to huge protests and changes to the country’s rape laws.
