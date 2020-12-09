Four people have been charged with criminal damage in connection with the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century British slave trader, Sky News is reporting.

The defendants, Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32 and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear before magistrates in Bristol, western England, on January 25, the crown prosecution service said in a statement on Wednesday, 9 December.

The bronze statue of Edward Colston, a former top official in the royal African company, was pulled down during an anti-racism protest on June 7.

Its toppling was part of protests in several countries against racism and slavery, sparked by the death of a black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, United States, in May.

The statue was dragged through the city and dumped in the harbour, Bristol city council later recovered it and said damage estimated at a cost of 3,750 pounds ($5,000) had been caused.

No arrests were made at the time but the CPS which handles prosecutions in England and Wales said it authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from the police.

The royal African company sent hundreds of thousands of men, women and children from West Africa into slavery in the Caribbean and the Americas.

The statue-toppling sparked a debate about racism, historical commemoration and calls on the United Kingdom to reassess the legacy of its colonial past including prominent individuals involved or who profited from the slave trade.

