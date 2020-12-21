



Security operatives deployed at flashpoints

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed killed in fresh attacks on Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba, Ungwan Makama and Apimbu villages of Zangon Kataf Council, Kaduna State.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had reported the killing of seven persons at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf on Thursday and the reprisal killing of seven herders at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku of Kauru Council on Friday.

Disclosing the latest incident yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that more army personnel had been deployed to the two councils for enhanced security.

“Military and police authorities informed the Kaduna State Government that four persons have been killed in further reprisal attacks in Zangon-Kataf on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

“An update from the military on Sunday morning had it that following clearance operations at Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba and Ungwan Makama of Zangon Kataf, three corpses were recovered, two of which have been identified as Noel Markus (35), Titus Thomas (32) and one unidentified herder,” he said.

According to him, two mobile phones were also recovered, and the corpses and other valuables handed over to the police for further investigation and analysis.

“The military also reported that one citizen was killed in Apimbu village of the same council. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kambai Yohanna. The military confirmed that two houses were burnt in the Apimbu attack.



IN the meantime, troops of the Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf.”

Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who sent condolences to the bereaved families, reiterated the need for aggrieved individuals and groups to seek recourse to the law instead of resorting to illegal and violent methods of settling grievances.

“The governor commends security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, community leaders and other critical stakeholders who remain committed to the peace building efforts of the government, despite the challenging situation.

“He expressed thanks to the military and police high commands for the deployment of more personnel to the two councils towards enhancing security,” he said.