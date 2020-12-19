Tottenham v Leicester City @Tottenham Stadium @3:15pm on Dec.20

After the disappointment of conceding that last-minute goal against Liverpool, Jose Mourinho needs to lift his team for the new test that is Leicester City. The Foxes, under Brendan Rodgers, have been better from home this season – winning five of their away matches. Mourinho could recall Tanguy Ndombele to the starting lineup while Rodgers will be happy to have his defensive organiser, Johnny Evans back after a one-match suspension.

The last time Leicester beat Tottenham was in 2016 – their title-winning year, through a goal from Robert Huth, with seven minutes on the clock. That loss was a major reason Tottenham conceded the title to Leicester that season. Mourinho has reiterated that the “result in the end is the most important thing”. Both teams like the counter attack but will Tottenham as the home team concede that tactic to the visitors to get on the front foot?

Current Form: Tottenham [L-D-W-W-D]; Leicester [L-W-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

19/07/20 PRL Tottenham 3 – 0 Leicester City

21/09/19 PRL Leicester City 2 – 1 Tottenham

10/02/19 PRL Tottenham 3 – 1 Leicester City

08/12/18 PRL Leicester City 0 – 2 Tottenham

13/05/18 PRL Tottenham 5 – 4 Leicester City

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester City

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich @BayArena @6:30pm on Dec.19

Leverkusen are on a roll – five consecutive wins; scored 20 goals and conceded once, but record champions Bayern will severely test all that outstanding work and momentum when they file out on the Bay Arena pitch on Saturday. Lucas Alario told the Bundesliga website that Bayern will not surprise them on Saturday. “You have to play these games.

We know their strength, the physical and technical quality they have all over the pitch. But we also have our game, and we’ve shown it against great teams. So, we’ll try and do our best to win the game.”

Hansi Flick has doubts concerning Leon Goretzka’s fitness but Robert Lewandowski, fresh from being named as FIFA’s best player will lead Bayern’s charge as they seek to overtake Leverkusen, who lead the division by one point and want to go into 2021 as winter champions. Leverkusen have the stingiest defence while Bayern are the high scorers – what will give on Saturday?

Current Form: Leverkusen [W-W-W-W-W]; Bayern Munich [W-D-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

04/07/20 DFP Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 4 Bayern Munich

06/06/20 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 4 Bayern Munich

30/11/19 BUN Bayern Munich 1 – 2 Bayer Leverkusen

02/02/19 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 3 – 1 Bayern Munich

15/09/18 BUN Bayern Munich 3 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen

Prediction: Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich

Lazio v Napoli @Stadio Olimpico @8:45pm on Dec.20

Gennaro Gattuso must plot how to avoid defeat in another big encounter without Lorenzo Insigne, ruled out because of his red card against Inter last weekend, while Dries Mertens has joined Victor Osimhen on the treatment table.

In clashes against Inter Milan and AC Milan this season, Napoli have contrived to lose, despite a majority of possession and the creation of good scoring chances. Against a Lazio team who only know how to attack in droves, but have scored just seven times in their first six home matches.

Lazio manager, Simone Inzaghi knows that returning to winning at the Stadio Olimpico is very key to where they will end the season and a good win against one of the likely contenders for the Scudetto will boost his squad’s confidence? But can Lazio turn on their scoring momentum against a Napoli side that have won four of their six away matches?

Current Form: Lazio [D-L-D-W-D]; Napoli [L-W-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

01/08/20 SEA Napoli 3 – 1 Lazio

21/01/20 COI Napoli 1 – 0 Lazio

11/01/20 SEA Lazio 1 – 0 Napoli

20/01/19 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Lazio

18/08/18 SEA Lazio 1 – 2 Napoli

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Napoli

Lille v PSG @Stade Pierre-Mauroy @9pm on Dec.20

Lille have three Ligue 1 titles to their name but have won none since 2011, incidentally the year QSI took up majority of shares in PSG. When they host the Parisians on Sunday, Lille will have the chance to go four points clear with a win. That is a gargantuan task because Christophe Galtier’s side boast of just one win against the multiple champions in their last 15 meetings.

The manager said: “We’ll have the same level of fatigue and in a one-off match anything is possible. The match comes along at the right time,” while Thomas Tuchel said they were lucky to beat Lorient “and the end of this calendar year is a bit tricky.”

Tuchel will be without Neymar, but Kylian Mbappe is back and scored in the midweek win over Lorient. It looks like Tuchel cannot afford another terrible loss as he is in danger of losing his role. Will Lille send Tuchel packing?

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-L-W-W]; Tottenham [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

26/01/20 LI1 Lille 0 – 2 PSG

22/11/19 LI1 PSG 2 – 0 Lille

14/04/19 LI1 Lille 5 – 1 PSG

02/11/18 LI1 PSG 2 – 1 Lille

03/02/18 LI1 Lille 0 – 3 PSG

Prediction: Lille 2-1 PSG