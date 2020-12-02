Four persons suspected to be involved in the sale of a four-month-old baby girl for N300, 000 in Katsina State have been arrested by the police.







The suspects: Zainab Adamu, 25; Ruth Kenneth 32; Chukwudi Elias, 45; and Chinwudi Umeh, 43; were arrested on November 26 shortly after Umeh took possession of the baby from the real mother, Adamu, and money allegedly exchanged hands.







But Umeh, Adamu, and Kenneth, however, insisted yesterday that what took place was child adoption and not sale as being alleged by the police.







Umeh, who is from Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State, said she was a successful trader dealing in tomatoes and onions while plying her trade between Anambra and Katsina.







The suspect said she was barren and had discussed the problem with Kenneth who introduced Adamu to her. Adamu then agreed to allow the baby to be in her custody for the rest of the toddler’s life.







Umeh further explained that to formalise the adoption, she, Adamu and Kenneth approached the homeless children school in Katsina where an officer prepared a letter, which all of them endorsed.







“I was surprised when the police later invited me on Friday, a day after I took possession of the baby and alleged that I bought the baby for N300, 000. What really happened was that after we had completed the adoption processes, Adamu explained her predicaments to me, that the father of the baby abandoned her and she had to pay her house rent and start a new life.







“I voluntarily gave her the N300, 000. I did not buy the baby. I only took the baby to take care and treat her as my own since I am barren.”







Adamu stated that Umeh voluntarily gave her the money, pointing out that she gave out the baby to someone who could take good care of her instead of dumping her in the bush.







Kenneth, who spoke through her lawyer, Moses Okwah, said it was wrong of the police to conclude that the baby was sold. The counsel said: “The police sounded conclusive. It was a case of child adoption. There was a good motive behind it. The police should have awaited the outcome of the investigation before jumping into conclusion that somebody sold the baby.”







But a spokesman for the police command, Gambo Isah, insisted that Umeh paid N300, 000 for the baby. Isah said a sum of N165, 000 was found on Adamu when she was arrested while N85, 000 was found on Kenneth at the time of her arrest.







He said all the suspects were arrested in the evening based on a tip-off after the deal to sell the baby had been concluded and the baby given to Umeh.