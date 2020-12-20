Four senior Police Officers have been dismissed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) for misconduct a statement by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani in Lagos has revealed.

According to Mr Ani, the PSC decided to dismiss the senior officers at the 10th Plenary Meeting presided over by its Chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police on Friday.

“A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

“A Superintendent of Police (SP)was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalise a transformer and stealing. The Commission has also directed that the officer should be prosecuted.

“The two other dismissed senior officers included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP),” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the DSP led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from the Benin Republic.

“The team was said to have impounded the trucks at the base for three days but made no entries nor a situation report on the arrest.

“The DSP rather raised a fake letter purportedly to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release.

“Luck, however, ran out of the team when it was intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks. The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the senior officer was dismissed for action prejudicial to the security of the state; sabotage; dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

The PSC, during the plenary, approved the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

