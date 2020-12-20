A file photo of policemen.

Four senior police officers have been sacked from service for engaging in serious misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.

The Police Service Commission said this in a statement issued on Sunday by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

Ani said that the PSC took the decision at the 10th Plenary Meeting presided over by its Chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police on Friday.

“A Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, was dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer,” the statement partly read.

“A Superintendent of Police was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalize a transformer and stealing. The Commission also directed that the Officer should be prosecuted.

“The two other dismissed officers included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)and an Assistant Superintendent of Police.”

The PSC spokesman explained that the DSP led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from the Benin Republic.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: