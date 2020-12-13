Incensed by a supreme court ruling that further dashed President Trump’s hopes of invalidating his November electoral defeat, thousands of his supporters marched in Washington and several state capitals on Saturday, 12 December, to protest against what they claimed was a stolen election.

In some places, angry confrontations between protesters and counterprotesters escalated into violence, there were a number of scuffles in the national capital where four people were stabbed and the police declared a riot in Olympia and Washington where one person was shot.

Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington state patrol said that two people were in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the persons who were shot.