Incensed by a supreme court ruling that further dashed President Trump’s hopes of invalidating his November electoral defeat, thousands of his supporters marched in Washington and several state capitals on Saturday, 12 December, to protest against what they claimed was a stolen election.
In some places, angry confrontations between protesters and counterprotesters escalated into violence, there were a number of scuffles in the national capital where four people were stabbed and the police declared a riot in Olympia and Washington where one person was shot.
Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington state patrol said that two people were in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the persons who were shot.
According to Fox News, state and federal courts have rejected dozens of lawsuits by president Donald Trump’s allies seeking to challenge the election results, but the pointed refusal by the supreme court to hear a case filed by the attorney general of Texas loomed the largest yet.
Closing one of the last legal avenues Trump had to potentially stop Joe Biden from succeeding him on inauguration day which has left many of his partisans casting angrily about for answers.
Trump flags dotted the air above freedom plaza in Washington, where demonstrators including many members of the far-right proud boys group chanted ‘four more years’ and vowed not to recognize Biden as president-elect.
One of Trump’s former national security advisers, Michael T. Flynn, whom Trump pardoned in November, told Trump supporters near the supreme court building not to get bent out of shape by the latest setback, assuring them that there were still ways to fight back.
Trump flew over the protesters in Marine on his way to attend the army-navy football game at west point, protesters erupted in cheers as the helicopter and its escort passed overhead.
At Georgia’s statehouse in downtown Atlanta, speakers used megaphones to cast doubt on the election as American flags and make America great again hats bobbed in the crowd while across the street a few dozen anti-Trump activists many dressed all in black heckled the president’s supporters.
A protester who said God had told her to drive to the Atlanta rally from Jacksonville said she was sure that Trump would be re-elected, she asked the police whether it could send some armed members to Florida to protect her and her neighbours from antifa activists after the election is finally overturned, as she believes will happen.
Trump rallies were mounted in a number of other communities around the country, more than 100 people gathered at a rally in St. Paul to display Trump flags and call on the state’s democratic governor to loosen coronavirus restrictions in the state.
