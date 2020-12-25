By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The Police in Ebonyi have confirmed the disappearance of a 4-year-old baby in Ebonyi State.

It said the girl was stolen by unknown persons in a black Jeep.

Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah gave the name of the child as Daberechi.

She said the child was stolen at Ebhia -Unuphu in Abakaliki local government area of the state.

Mrs. Odah said the child left home to play with neighbors children when unidentified persons in a black Jeep took her from the area to an unknown destination.

The spokesman said the Police have launched an investigation with a view to discovering the whereabouts of the child.

She appealed for information that will lead to the recovery of the child.

She said the Commissioner of Police have called on parents to be mindful of their children’s whereabouts at all times to avoid their children being stolen.

Child stealing is becoming rampant in the state. The Nation had reported the stealing of a two year old girl, Precious in Afikpo North local government area recently.