By Cynthia Alo

FPG Technologies & Solutions Limited, a member of FlexiP Group, has been awarded three awards from the 2020 Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

NiTA is an annual event organized to celebrate and reward technology entrepreneurs, technology professionals, corporate organizations, innovators, academicians, inventors and policymakers in Nigeria.

The annual award recognizes outstanding technology companies and individuals in Nigeria who have made contributions in the past year, as well as to the technology industry overall.

FPG Technologies & Solutions Limited won in three categories like the Most Innovative Tech Consulting Company of the Year 2020, Cloud Infrastructure Provider of the Year 2020 while CEO of the co Rex Mafiana won Most Enterprising Tech Company CEO of The Year 2020.

The NiTA awards serve to reiterate FPG’S commitment in delivery practical digital transformation (DX) consulting and technologies, business insights and productivity solutions, private, public, and hybrid multi-cloud, Mobility, and Infrastructure solutions and services as well as an end to end cyber and IT security solutions and services across West Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Rex Mafiana, who is a passionate technology advocate was recognized for his outstanding leadership in accelerating IT adoption in Nigeria.

His unique level of understanding of technology, how technology can change lives and businesses and his commitment to leadership has not only built the company to what it has become today but helped shape the Nigerian IT industry.

Vanguard News Nigeria