France imposes fine on Google, Amazon

France on Thursday imposed large fines on tech giants Amazon and Google due to infringements on legislation relating to the use of cookies, a French regulator.

Google is to pay 100 million euros and Amazon 35 million euros, the National Commission on Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL) said in two separate statements.

The fines concern the subsidiaries Amazon Europe Core and the two Google subsidiaries Google LLC and Google Ireland Ltd.

The regulator accuses the internet giants of automatically enabling the use of cookies, which store data about a user’s behaviour online on their websites.

“Several of these cookies were for advertisement purposes,’’ CNIL said.

European Union regulation requires users to consent to the use of cookies.

(dpa/NAN)

