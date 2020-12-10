The French data protection authority CNIL has imposed a multimillion-euro fine on Google and Amazon for violations of EU privacy rules, TechCrunch reports.

Google has been fined €100 million and Amazon €35 million for violations of rules around using cookie tracking technology.

CNIL confirmed the fines on Thursday morning, 10 December, publishing the decisions against Google and Amazon on its website.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company has disagreed with the decision; “protecting the privacy of our customers has always been a top priority for Amazon, we continuously update our privacy practices to ensure that we meet the evolving needs and expectations of customers and regulators and fully comply with all applicable laws in every country in which we operate.

A Google spokesperson said the CNIL’s fine overlook Google’s privacy efforts and that French cookie rules are constantly evolving.

“People who use Google expect us to respect their privacy whether they have a Google account or not, we stand by our record of providing upfront information and clear controls, strong internal data governance, secure infrastructure, and above all helpful products.

Google’s fine would the biggest ever for the French data protection authority.

In both cases, the CNIL found that the companies placed advertising cookies on visitors to google.fr and amazon.fr without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information, in Google’s case the regulator also found that cookies continued to be stored on users computers even when they had deactivated ad personalization.

The French authority imposed the fine under the e-privacy directive, rather than the EU’s flagship data protection law the general data protection regulation, which is why it argued that it is able to take direct action against Amazon and Google, even though their EU bases are in Luxembourg and Ireland respectively.

The companies are expected to file appeals which are likely to put pressure on the French authority’s competence to levy the fines, earlier this year a French court upheld a separate CNIL fine for Google even though the tech company had argued that the regulator did not have jurisdiction.