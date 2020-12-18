Federal authorities have broken up a massive drug trafficking ring that supplied cocaine and marijuana to college students across North Carolina, leading to nearly two dozens arrests, officials said on Thursday, 17 December.

The 21 defendants include students who were accused of funnelling drugs often through fraternities, to schoolmates at the university of North Carolina at chapel hill, Duke university and Appalachian state university.

“This is about saving lives, this really is a public health crisis and we really have to stand together to cut off the supply. Matthew Martin, the U.S. attorney in Greensboro said.

According to Fox23, the investigation which goes back at least two years, examined about $1.5 million in sales.

While the investigation continues, officials said a primary supplier was Francisco Javier Ochoa, 27, of Turlock, California. He supplied about 200 pounds of marijuana and 2 kilograms of cocaine on a weekly basis to North Carolina co-defendants.

He pleaded guilty to federal narcotics charges in November and was sentenced to 73 months behind bars.

Martin insisted that his office wasn’t targeting low-level offenders.

“I want to make it very clear, this is not a situation where you have casual users, where you have a 19-year-old sipping a beer or you have someone taking a puff off a joint on the back porch of the fraternity house, he said.

“These are 21 hardened drug dealers, this conspiracy moved thousands of pounds of marijuana and cocaine over the course of several years.

UNC chapel hill chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a statement: “we are extremely disappointed to learn of these alleged actions on our campus, although none of the individuals named today is currently enrolled, we will remain vigilant and continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and address any illegal drug use on our campus.

