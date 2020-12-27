Our Reporter

Indigenes of Enugu State who benefited from the free transportation offered to them to return home for the festive season, by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have thanked the governor for his magnanimity and steadfastness in sustaining the annual ritual, despite various challenges confronting the country.

The visibly elated beneficiaries, who were formally received by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company Limited (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, and his team, also thanked Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of the state.

Speaking during their separate arrivals in Enugu, the indigenes said that they were amazed that the governor could approve this year’s free transportation programme, notwithstanding the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s second recession in five years.

Chief Amata Ndubuisi, an indigene of Nenwe, in Aninri Local Government Area of the state, who returned from Lagos State, said: “This programme of our governor bringing vehicles to convey our people back home for Christmas, especially this year, is very commendable; I thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for this magnanimity. It is not easy.”

Also speaking, Mr. Samson Onwuesike, who returned from Sokoto State, expressed delight about the gesture, saying ”our governor provided for us a vehicle to return home. This is not the first time, he has been doing it since he assumed office in 2015.”.

The Managing Director of ENTRACO, Mr. Itanyi, appreciated God and thanked the governor for a successful exercise, disclosing that all the vehicles conveying passengers from different states had arrived Enugu State safely.

According to him, the states the beneficiaries came from include Taraba, Abuja, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Borno, Kebbi, Plateau, Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, Oyo, Ondo, Rivers and Lagos.