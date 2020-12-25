Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

…Travellers arrived safely – Enugu govt

Indigenes of Enugu State who benefited from the free transportation offered to them to return for the festive season, by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have thanked the governor for his magnanimity and steadfastness in sustaining the annual ritual, despite various challenges confronting the country.

The visibly elated beneficiaries, who were formally received by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company Limited (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi and his team, also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people of the state.

Speaking during their separate arrivals in Enugu, the indigenes who expressed gratitude to God for smooth and safe journey back home, said that they were amazed that the governor could approve this year’s free transportation programme, notwithstanding the adverse effects of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the nation’s second recession in five years.

Lamenting the very high cost of transportation, the beneficiaries stressed that they would not have returned home to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones, if not for the free transportation provided for them by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration. They beseeched God to continue to bless the governor for caring for them.

Speaking, Chief Amata Ndubuisi, an indigene of Nenwe, in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, who returned from Lagos State, said: “This programme of our governor bringing vehicles to convey our people back home for Christmas, especially this year, is very commendable; I thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for this magnanimity; it is not easy”.

Also speaking, Mr. Samson Onwuesike, who returned from Sokoto State, expressed delight that “our Governor of Enugu State provided for us a vehicle”, stressing that “this is not the first time; he has been doing it since he assumed office in 2015”.

Returning from Ilorin, Kwara State, Mrs. Dominica Odiegwu, disclosed that “in this festive season, it is only Enugu State government that sent vehicles to convey their people home; no other state is doing it”.

Other speakers equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the gesture and prayed God to continue to protect, bless and prosper him.

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director of ENTRACO, Mr. Itanyi, appreciated God and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for a successful exercise, disclosing that all the vehicles conveying passengers from the affected states have arrived Enugu State safely.

Itanyi maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi is resolute in his commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people of the state irrespective of where they reside, urging them to continue to pray and support the governor’s people-oriented administration that centres on peace and good governance.

He listed the affected states to include Taraba; Abuja; Niger; Kwara; Sokoto; Borno; Kebbi; Plateau; Kaduna; Jigawa; Yobe; Oyo; Ondo; Rivers and Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria