France drafted law aimed at tackling what the government terms ‘Islamist radicalism’ was unveiled on Wednesday, 9 December, France24 reports.

President Emmanuel Macron has promoted the bill to target what he calls ‘separatists’ undermining the nation, but rights groups have raised concerns over the law, saying it would discriminate against French Muslims.

Among notable measures is making school obligatory from age three with the ability to opt-out in favour of homeschooling for special cases only. The measure is aimed at ending so-called ‘clandestine’ schools run by hardliners.

Another article encourages mosques to register as places of worship, so as to better identify them, about 2,600 mosques in France currently operate under rules for associations. Also foreign funding for mosques while not forbidden would have to be declared if more than 10,000 euros ($12,000).

The draft law would make it a crime punishable by fines and up to one year in prison for a doctor to provide a young woman with virginity certificates, sometimes demanded ahead of marriage.

French doctors and Muslim feminists are also against such certificates, but some have argued against an outright ban saying it could harm women who could face violence without them.

To do away with forced marriages, a measure in the bill requires the couple to meet separately for an interview with an official when there is a doubt about free consent, if the doubt persists the official must take the issue to a prosecutor who could forbid the marriage.

Those practising polygamy would not be given the French residence cards.

When Macron spoke about the bill earlier this year in an attempt to drum up support, he said Islam was a religion in crisis globally, a comment that upset Muslims across the world and led to anti-France protests.

But Prime Minister Jean Castex and others insist the text was not against religions.

Neither the words Islam nor Muslim are named in the text made up of about 50 articles aimed at enabling better oversight of mosques, associations, public services and schools, and hoped to further protect French secularism which is already enshrined in law.

Parliament is expected to open what is likely to be a lively debate on the draft law in the months ahead.

