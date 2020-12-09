French Prime Minister Jean Castex, with a protective face mask hanging off his ear, speaks during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting discussions over a draft legislation aimed at clamping down on radical Islamism as a ‘law of freedom’ at the Elysee Palace in Paris on December 9, 2020.

CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL / AFP

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday defended draft legislation aimed at clamping down on radical Islamism as a “law of freedom” after a torrent of criticism from Muslim countries and expressions of concern from the US.

“This bill is not a text aimed against religions or against the Muslim religion in particular,” he told reporters after the cabinet approved a text to present to parliament. “It is the reverse — it is a law of freedom, it is a law of protection, it is a law of emancipation against religious fundamentalism.”

The legislation had been criticised by Muslim leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while on Tuesday the US envoy on international religious freedom said he was concerned by the bill.

More to follow . . . .