By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential palace said on Thursday, putting his plans to visit Lebanon next week in jeopardy.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong also tested positive to COVID-19 on Thursday, following a test he and members of his family carried out. Macron was tested after symptoms first appeared.

He would go into isolation for seven days, the Elysee Palace said, without providing further details on the nature of the president’s symptoms. He would continue working during the time in isolation, the statement said. French Prime Minister Jean Castex would also go into quarantine as he had been in contact with Macron, French media reported.

The French president had also meet Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Paris on Wednesday.

The test result indicated that Governor Lalong’s test returned positive while members of his family tested negative.

Consequently, the governor, who is asymptomatic, has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.