A file image of the #EndSARS protesters

…Petitions Buhari

By Adesina Wahab

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) on Thursday petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the South-West states and service chiefs, enjoining them to urgently act to prevent the second wave of the #EndSARS protests currently being planned by some youths across the country.

YAF also petitioned the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Mohammed Monguno (rtd); Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Adamu; Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; and Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola.

The National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, noted that the unpatriotic activities of the masterminds of the #EndSARS protests posed serious dangers to national security, the Nigerian nation and innocent citizens.

The group described plans of fresh #EndSARS protests as “most irresponsible and grossly unpatriotic!”

YAF, therefore, enjoined police and other security agencies to “act immediately and waste no more time in mopping up the weapons still illegally in the hands of some of these hoodlums masquerading as youths under the aegis of the #EndSARS protests. All the culprits must be arrested now and prosecuted!”

The Forum also urged “the police and other security agencies to immediately move against these planners of another #EndSARS protests to stop the fresh carnage they are planning for Nigeria.”

Animashaun disclosed that the Forum had already begun the mobilisation of all its members across Yorubaland for the impending confrontation with the promoters of the second #EndSARS protests found in any part of the South-West.

YAF, therefore, vowed to defend Yorubaland with the last drop of its blood against the plan by the fresh #EndSARS masterminds, lamenting that the South-West, which recorded the worst losses during the October #EndSARS violence, could not afford another round of violence, which the fresh #EndSARS protests would only cause.

“It has come to our notice that those behind the fresh plan for a fresh #EndSARS protest have a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters.

“Intelligence reports at our disposal have indicated that the masterminds of this devilish plan are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to enable them to execute their evil plans for the hapless Nigerian people.

“They are planning to take advantage of the absence of police and other security personnel in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, following the violence that attended the October #EndSARS protests, to wreak further havoc throughout the country once again.

Animashaun added, “We, therefore, urge Nigerians, government and security agencies to disregard the disguised antics and plans of these shameless and unpatriotic youths, who lack the due respect for democracy, by taking the appropriate actions against them to nip their evil plans in the bud.

“On our own part as YAF members, we won’t hesitate to mobilise all our members across Yorubalnd to confront those planning another wave of #EndSARS protests in any part of the South-West.

“Henceforth, we have declared such persons and groups persona non-grata in the entire Yoruba nation. They and their cohorts must, henceforth, not be seen anywhere in our beloved South-West homeland.

“If they refuse to take this our modest advice to desist from their devilish plans and activities in Yorubaland, they should be prepared to face sanctions and consequences as we will no longer fold our hands and allow them and their collaborators to further destroy the economic and social well-being of our people under the guise of expressing grievances against the government.”

“Our honest advice to these renegades planning fresh #EndSARS protests in any part of Nigeria is that they should immediately retrace their steps and resist the ongoing manipulation by their sponsors and paymasters urging them to continue to thread the path of destruction.”

