By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Kalu Kalu Agu, on Thursday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, praying it to stop the planned National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party slated for December 8.

The Plaintiff, equally sought an order to restrain the party from embarking on new membership registration and revalidation.

He alleged that the aim of the planned revalidation is to deregister members that instituted court actions against the party.

Agu, therefore, prayed the court to order the APC not to take such steps, pending the final resolution of the legal battle on the legality of the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC.

Besides, the Plaintiff, urged the court to void and set aside the notice of NEC meeting that was issued by Senator Akpan Udoedehe, on the ground that he had no power to do so.

In a 69-paragraphed affidavit in support of the Motion on Notice, the Plaintiff told the court that he was a foundation member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, which later transformed into APC along with other parties.

He told the court that having joined the APC, he became the Youth Leader of the party in Abia State.

He averred that on June 25, 2020, the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC of APC that was voted into office to serve for four years, was dissolved barely two years into the expiration of the tenure, via a resolution that was passed at the Presidential Villa.

The deponent said he had in the wake of the development, instituted a court action to challenge the dissolution of the NWC and the setting up of a Caretaker Committee for the party.

He told the cour that despite the pendency of his suit, the purported Caretaker Committee took over functions of the NWC and has continued to illegally make decisions on behalf of the party.

Consequently, he prayed the court to bar the Caretaker Committee from convening any NEC meeting for the party, pending when all issues relating to legality or otherwise of the dissolution not the Oshiomhole-led NWC are fully resolved.

The Plaintiff had in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/736/2020, sought an order of the court to set aside the dissolution of the NWC by APC’s NEC meeting held at the presidential villa in June this year.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor Mai Buni-led NWC from parading themselves as national officers of the APC.

Aside from governor Buni, others that were listed as Respondents in the matter are; Isiaka Oyebola, Ken Nnamani, Stella Okorete, Governor Sank Bello, Dr James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Hon Akinyemi Olaide, David Leon, Professor Their Mamman, Isiaka Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe.

