Festus ERIYE

THE initial impulse is to dismiss Boko Haram’s claim of responsibility for the abduction of over 300 students at Kankara Science Secondary School in Katsina State as merely opportunistic. But given the scope and audacity behind this incident, we shouldn’t be in a hurry to do so.

Katsina is some way off the terrorists’ current stomping grounds of Borno and Yobe States, yet very obvious parallels with the kidnapping six years ago of 276 students at Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, should give us cause for pause.

On the night of April 14, 2014, insurgents came in trucks and calmly carted away close to three hundred girls. Last Friday, attackers who for want of a better name we will call bandits, raided the Kankara school, stealing hundreds of students. The official figure is 333 missing from a school population of 839.

There hasn’t been much link in recent times between the Islamist insurgency in the Northeast and the violence perpetrated by criminals in the Northwest. For instance, in Zamfara much of it has been connected to illegal gold mining. Banditry in Katsina has equally been driven by economic factors.

Still, we have seen over the years that despite its pious spouting of religious gobbledygook, Boko Haram has never been averse to engaging in armed robbery and kidnapping to finance its vision of a theocratic enclave in northern Nigeria.

That’s why it’s not inconceivable that the insurgents may be invested in the vast and lucrative violent criminal enterprises sweeping across the north.

We now know that in Kankara the abductors rode on motorcycles and spirited their victims away. This is amazing, because to be able to take away 300 students you not only require sufficient time, but also an armada of bikes.

In other words, the criminals operated for as long as they desired – probably hours – without an alarm being raised in the age of the cell phone and social media!

It’s all so mysterious – stuff that triggers a thousand questions and conspiracy theories. Six years ago when the Chibok girls’ story broke, the first few days were lost to denial. President Goodluck Jonathan was suspicious that it was another stunt by the opposition to embarrass his government. The reactions got more farcical when his wife Patience convened an inquiry that famously ended with her wailing before the cameras: ‘there is God ooo!’

Defence spokesman, Major General John Enenche says the military didn’t immediately engage the bandits because they were using students as human shields and the concern was to preserve the lives of victims.

The deed had been done and the military was being cautious in its rescue effort. But what happened before the incident? Just as it was in 2014, people want know how it is possible to pull off something this big without Intelligence having an inkling.

The abduction of hundreds of students couldn’t have been carried out by a five-man gang. It would take a fairly large and well-coordinated criminal structure to execute it. If they had gotten that big, who was keeping an eye on them? After all, bandits have been in the news in Katsina for more than five years. Did the authorities come to accept their lesser outrages as something to live with?

Just as Chibok became a negative turning point for the Jonathan administration, and provided the opposition ammunition to successfully define it as incompetent, Kankara is a defining moment for the Muhammadu Buhari administration regarding its handling of the nation’s security challenges.

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, says the bandits slapped the president and he’s right. The symbolism of his state becoming the hotbed for banditry is stark. Buhari is president of the whole nation, but the optics are awful when his home state is under siege.

For so long, he was untouchable and beloved of the masses up north. But angry voices are now criticising him for unrelenting insecurity that won’t allow many access their farms.

From Borno to Kaduna to Katsina to Zamfara, it is hard to think of one state where people can sleep with two eyes closed or travel without worrying about winding up in some kidnappers’ den.

Again, the symbolism of Governor Aminu Masari weeping while addressing distraught parents of abducted students, speaks to his helplessness. At some point, he tried to dialogue with bandits and was famously photographed in 2019 with one openly brandishing an AK47.

He has since reversed course after realising government should never put itself in a situation where it is seen as cosying up to criminals, or bending over to appease them. When desperate individuals and families pay ransom to rescue loved ones, it is barely acceptable.

It’s a different matter when bandits get the impression they have the whip hand over the state. They become emboldened. Now, it appears the wrongheaded appeasement policy of many years has resulted in criminal enterprise becoming the sole growth industry in Katsina.

In June this year, Masari swore his government would no longer pursue a peace agreement with criminals who he accused of breaching trust. How naïve can you get! Bandits are anything but honourable and it was wrong to have treated them as moral equals.

With the Chibok abductions it was clear Boko Haram fighters were looking for sex slaves and women to sire offspring to beef up their ranks. The Kankara kidnappers have already contacted families to start putting ransom together. They could also be crudely recruiting to increase their numbers.

Whatever their motive, this incident represents a graphic failure of the Buhari administration to crack the problem of insecurity – especially in the north. When he took over it was largely the issue of the insurgency. Today, the problem has metastasized.

Current security threats are different from anything Nigeria knew in the 70s and 80s, therefore the president has to unlearn whatever methods worked for him in the past. Existing arrangements are not working period!

Luckily for Buhari he, unlike Jonathan, doesn’t have to go before voters in search of another term. Still, unless something urgent is done his inability to secure the land would tarnish his legacy – overshadowing every other thing he achieved in his second coming to public office.