Ajumobi

When Kemi Ajumobi began her Faceless Worship months back, making it to the studio was not in the offing as she just wanted to remain that ‘girl’ that wants to be praising God always with her talent.

Ajumobi who was named one of 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa and one of Mogulettes Africa’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria says her exploit in journalism and poetic prowess with the help of the Holy Spirit helped her come up with her first single, entitled It Is You.

After what may be likened to the wrestle between Jacob and God in the bible, Ajumobi who is an Associate Editor with Business Day Newspaper finally released the single in October 2020.

Speaking with The Guardian, the gospel singer said, “Some months back, I started something I call ‘Faceless Worship’. I just put off the lights and started singing. Before then, poetry and music has been my own way of worshipping God. Whatever situation I am in, if I write and sing, I just feel better.”

“After some time, people started reaching out to me; so, one of those days, while I was worshiping, electricity was interrupted, few minutes later, inspiration for the song came and I started singing. People who had no idea of what was happening stared reaching out to me that God wants to use my voice,” she added.

According to the Editor of Women’s Hub, “Before I started going to the studio, there was a lady friend who we always gist whenever she call, but on that particular day, she called me and she was crying and I asked why she was crying, she replied, ‘Kemi, God wants to use your voice’, this is a person I never discussed with that I was going into the studio or working on any song.”

She continued: “Prior to that call, when I got the leading for the song, I reached out to someone but he didn’t respond. I said to myself, maybe God didn’t want me to do this, I should just chill, and then I reached out to Joe Praize who said he didn’t feel God did not want me not to do it. The third person was Pastor Paul Adefarasin. He was preaching on what to do about gift and need to use it.

“So I put words together and went to the studio and we produced the song. It was like a war but I just knew something had to break forth, and it will happen if only I release myself for God, and the song came out on October 10, which was my birthday and the video was released on Sunday, December 13.”

On the title of the song, Ajumobi said, “it’s called It Is You because it is God who has been there for me in my times of trial, and in time of pains. I lost my mother and my father in the space of one year; you can’t outgrow your parents, you need their advice and support. You have wonderful people around you who care and love you, but the role of your parents cannot underemphasize.

“So every part of my life, every of my story has always been about God. And this is just letting people know how amazing God is and how it is important that if you have a gift, and don’t use it, God has a substitute and I don’t want God to substitute me,” she stated.

Speaking on timing of going into music, the ALI Fellow who has been a chorister in the church for decades said, “I’m not just starting music, I’ve been singing since I was 19, and I have been in the choir for over 16 years. Worship is a lifestyle; I don’t struggle to worship.

“So I’m not starting a career in music or trying to ‘blow’. I just want to use the gift God has given to me. I am not doing this because I want people to know I’ve arrived. I’ve been in the media for more than a decade, so my face is always out there. I just want to bless people with my gift. I am not leaving the pen for music; I love to express myself, so I write a lot and I also do poetry.

“The Bible says seek Him first and that’s what I’m doing, and every other things, everything including calls to minister in places will happen,” Ajumobi explained.

In her bid to give fans and listeners a better deal with the song, the celebrated media personality who was named one of the ‘100 Women Creating A Better Africa’ by Weforgood International says: “I thought beyond the audio, I should do the video of the song and I worked with Akin Alabi who is one of the finest in the land.

