Nigerian pop star, Davido has given fans a new assignment with what he has called the #TuleChallenge.

The challenge involves people mimicking a video in which the singer had posted days earlier where he was heard shouting the word Tule.

But what has got fans more excited to participate is the two million naira giveaway prize attached to the challenge.

See Davido’s video below.

We’re not sure what #Tule really means but it appears Davido invented the slang to shade his ‘haters’.

This comes days after his alleged altercation with Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy.

Both singers were alleged to have had the altercation in Ghana over the weekend.

The incident caused a stir on social media with some shading both artistes.

Davido later went on to hint that he might stop doing music.

But in what appears to be him getting his ‘mojo’ back, the singer has now thrown the challenge to fans and the response so far is evidence of the #fanlove.

TULE CHALLENGE 2M NAIRA ! Make sure u tag #TULECHALLENGE 😂 e get y — Davido (@davido) December 30, 2020

For some, however, its just for the hustle (who wouldn’t want to end the year with a whooping two million naira just for a few seconds of shouting).

See some of the responses below.

Tule wey get level …..retweeting this can go a long way fam @davido #TuleChallenge pic.twitter.com/zV68g4wAEL — Omo-baba-Abudu (@Abdulsalamtobi2) December 30, 2020

#TULECHALLENGE to hustle for naija no be beans o. I don lose my voice now. pic.twitter.com/ljPPy7ntSY — Oko Erica Nlewedim🍆⚪ (@Blaze17Boy) December 30, 2020

As expected, you can’t separate humour from Nigerians.