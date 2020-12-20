Pastor Ogundare

Introduction

In the first part of the article, we affirmed that humans are God’s own choice and the church, His covenant family. God will not forsake His own without causes. The principal reason God forsakes a man is because of sin. Other factors and their possible way out will be examined in this article.

Serving Other Gods: God forsakes His own when they turn from serving Him to serving lesser gods. “If you forsake the Lord and serve foreign gods, then he will turn and bring disaster on you and make an end of you after has been good to you,” Joshua 24:20. Many people are forsaken because they do not serve God genuinely. Some are turning to herbalists for help — worshipping strange gods. Others are either serving mammon or their belly. Once tasted the goodness of God, but were deceived and fallen, (cf. Heb.6:4-6; 2Pet.2:15). Perhaps this is the reason you have been forsaken!

Rejecting God’s Offer: God forsakes His own when they reject God’s offer of salvation. Unto us, a child was born! It’s for us, our freedom and redemption. Light has come into the world, but men still romance darkness because their actions are evil. Those who reject God’s precious offer of redemption left Him with no options other than rejection. “… But whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son,” John3: 18. If you keep on rejecting His offer through Christ, you risk being forsaken eternally.

Crossing From ‘Forsaken’ To ‘Not Forsaken

God desires all men to move from ‘forsaken’ to ‘not forsaken.’ I am sure you desire such a glorious voyage. Consider the following step(s):



a. Repent: The steps to ‘not forsaken’ are not burdensome. Acknowledge that you are living a sinful life, turning against God to serve other gods. Show remorse for your sins and ask for His forgiveness, Acts3: 19.

b. Renounce: Take a further step to desist from your sinful ways and turn your back against those strange gods.

c. Return: Turn back to God and He will turn to you. Come close to Him with a pure heart and clean hands, He will surely accept you, Jam.4: 8.

d. Receive: The greatest gift of God to mankind is Jesus Christ. Accept this gift and become His beloved. You have ignored Him for so long; this season is another period to reflect and receive His gift. Will you?

Conclusion

…We have sinned against thee, both because we have forsaken our God, and also served Baalim, Judges10: 10. Let us pray to God as 2020 winds up. You must not enter the New Year as forsaken. Turn to the other side, so that the Lord might be delighted in you.

Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance!

