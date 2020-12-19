Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…Gives scholarship award, N10m to Best Graduating Students

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is self-isolating as a result of contacts with an aide who tested positive for COVID-19, on Thursday virtually connected to the activities on the second day of the 24th convocation of the Lagos State University, LASU.

Though his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, were physically present at the venue of the event, the governor logged in to the event from the start and installed Prof. Gbolahan Elias as the fifth Chancellor of the university.

Sanwo-Olu, who addressed the gathering from where he was, commended the management of the university for rising above the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to continue exercising its mandate.

He announced a graduate scholarship award and a cash prize of N5 million to Oladimeji Idris Shotunde, who emerged the Best Graduating Student at the first-degree level.

He also announced a cash prize of N5 million to Olusola Aanu Olabanjo, who had the best result at the master’s degree level.

Olabanjo has already secured a scholarship award in an American University for his doctorate programme.

“I am conscious of the need to invest resources that will fuel entrepreneurship and provide quality education. The quality of graduates will eventually determine the future of our society. In that respect, we are embarking on a number of projects in the university, including a new Faculty of Education building,” he said.

Elias, in his speech, promised to galvanise the alumni of the institution to support the laudable steps being taken to further move the university higher in the world ranking.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, commended the governor for his support for the university.

“When the Coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country, it was with the support of our amiable Visitor that we were able to go virtual. You also provided our institution with a Governing Council that is made up of brilliant minds that make running the university seamless.

“Mr Governor also ensured the completion of ongoing projects and when there was agitation for the payment of the new minimum wage last October, promptly, you intervened and today, the foundation of an 8,000-bed space hostel accommodation for students was laid,” he said.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, lauded Fagbohun and his team for raising the bar of excellence in LASU.

“I find it hard to describe the Vice-Chancellor as the outgoing VC. He has done well and I see him as a sort of a statesman in the academic community. I sincerely appreciate our governor for his support to the university and our great staff and students have really done well and have made the university to soar higher,” he said.

On the occasion, some eminent Nigerians were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in various fields.

They included former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, Mr Oba Otudeko, and Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Prof. Martins Anetekhai was also made a Distinguished Professor of the institution.

The event was a hybrid one due to the prevailing situation in the country as a result of the need to observe protocols relating to managing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria