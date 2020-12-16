A Filipino doctor who led her community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been killed along with her husband in the Philippines’s Negros, a central island that has become the epicentre of targeted killings of activists, land rights advocates and other perceived critics of the government.

Dr Mary Rose Sancelan and her husband Edwin were on their way home on Tuesday afternoon, 15 December, when they were shot at multiple times by unidentified gunmen in the city of Guihulngan, CNN reports.

The attackers fled on motorcycles and the couple who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds were rushed to the nearest hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

According to local media reports, police recovered at least 15 bullet casings from the scene.

Until her death, Sancelan was the head of Guihulngan’s inter-agency task force for the management of emerging infectious diseases, which handles the government response against COVID-19. She was also the only medical doctor serving Guihulngan, a city of more than 100,000 people.

In a statement on Wednesday, 16 December, the government of Guihulngan said it reels from the loss of a courageous and dedicated front liner.

According to the rights group, Sancelan was on top of a list of targets drawn by an anti-communist militia group called Kagubak.

At least five other people on the list, including an activist and a human rights lawyer, were also killed in 2018 and 2019.

Since peace talks between the government and the communist rebels broke down in late 2017, president Rodrigo Duterte has stepped up criticism of the group, which has been waging almost half a century of armed rebellion that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Administration critics and human rights watchdogs, however, said that the new government entity is being used to target not just armed fighters, but anyone critical of Duterte’s presidency.

Before her death, Sancelan had expressed her apprehension about being tagged as a communist leader.

“I feel helpless every time I go out to work, we are afraid to get killed and i am no longer free to go to the countryside to do school-based immunisations, she was quoted as saying in a video posted on social media.

Sancelan was not known to be affiliated with any activist organisations, although she reportedly spoke against the spate of killings in her community.

