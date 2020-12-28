The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it arrested 79 road traffic offenders in Akwa Ibom State between December 1 and December 24, 2020.

FRSC Sector Commander in Akwa Ibom, Oga Ochi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo, the state capital yesterday.

Ochi said the offenders were arrested for traffic offences ranging from overloading, driving with worn out tyres, driving without driver’s licence, driving without vehicle papers and driving against traffic.

He said the traffic offenders were made to pay fines as prescribed by the law, adding: “We want to warn Nigerians against putting vehicles that are not road worthy on the highway.”

He added that FRSC personnel were made to work extra hours during the Christmas period to enforce traffic rules and ensure safety on the roads and warned drivers against setting unrealistic targets for themselves during the festive period, adding that this was a major cause of road crashes.

Ochi reminded motorists that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world was still on, insisting that commuters should adhere to the safety protocols.