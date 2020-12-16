The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, has decried impunity and lawlessness by some security operatives providing escorts to Very Important Persons (VIPs) on the road, saying their disregard for traffic law is inimical to safety and free flow of traffic.

The Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, made this known following the traffic gridlock caused by one-way driving by a police escort of a supposed VIP at Ibafo area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 0700hrs Monday, December 14, 2020 and the police attack on FRSC operatives from Ibafo outpost who were trying to ease the gridlock.

The FRSC, in a statement by its Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, warned that lawlessness would no longer be accepted and promised to prosecute any security operative who attacks any of its personnel.

