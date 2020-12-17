Following the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.

As a follow up to that, FRSC has resolved that effective 21 December 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number (NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.

According to the press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, fsi, all driver’s licence applicants are therefore, expected to present their National Identification Number from the date, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.

Bisi further stressed the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information which he said is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges. He called on members of the public to take note of the directives and follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission which must be verified to be authentic, before action can be taken on their application for the licences. Kazeem further stated that all numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.