The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that all applicants seeking to obtain a valid driver’s licence in Nigeria must do so with a National Identification Number (NIN).

This development is in a bid to comply with the Federal Government’s instruction on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies.

Following an initial notice by the FRSC in November, the road safety body has said that effective 21 December 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present a valid NIN obtained from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before they can be captured.

A press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, fsi, emphasized that in order to get the FRSC’s attention, all driver’s licence applicants must present their NIN from that date, adding that there would not be exceptions for anyone.

The need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information was necessary to resolve the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges, the FRSC emphasized.

Bisi, therefore, urged the masses to take note and follow the procedure for obtaining the NIN from NIMC, which would be verified for its authenticity before being used for licence applications.

All numbers presented by the applicants, according to the FRSC, must correspond with what NIMC issued to them for a harmonised database.

Meanwhile, this second notice comes barely 72 hours after the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, direct directed all Telecommunication Service Providers to block all SIM cards that were not registered using the NIN.

Like this: Like Loading...