Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers State has threatened to shut down motor parks in Port Harcourt and its environs for flouting extant guidelines designed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State Salisu Galadunci, who spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday, said the sector observed that many passengers refused wearing their face masks at the parks.

He said the FRSC would work with relevant agencies to stop such violations and called on the parks’ operators to take the warning seriously.

He said the corps would enforce strict adherence to COVID-19 anti-preventive measures for travellers to stop inter and intra-state spread of the pandemic.

He said the second wave of the pandemic called for responsibility on all stakeholders, adding that the corps had the backing of the Federal Government to enforce sanctions.

He said: “We have repeatedly advised on the need for park operators and passengers to comply with the COVID-19 rules because of what we have observed in the state. If any motor park fails to or refused to comply with the rules, we have been giving the go-ahead to shut it down,” Galadunci said.

Read Also: FRSC links low rates in road accidents in Jigawa to lockdown

The FRSC on Tuesday urged drivers and travellers to adhere strictly to the Nigeria Centre for Drug Control’s (NCDC) preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Unit Commander, Ore, Ondo State Mr. Olusegun Aladenika gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He urged motor parks around the Ore-Benin axis to avoid over-crowding of passengers, ensure continuous use of face masks, regular washing of hands, applying alcohol-based sanitisers, as well as maintaining social distancing.

The FRSC boss, who noted that the second wave of COVID-19 had begun, added that compliance with the preventive measures would check its spread.