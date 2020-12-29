For flouting safety rules put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers State said it would not hesitate to shut down motors parks in Port Harcourt and its environs.

The FRSC’ stance was made known by the Sector Commander in Rivers State, Salisu Galadunci while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Galadunci said the corps has observed with dismay that many passengers have refused wearing facemask before leaving their homes to travel.

The FRSC commander said they will partner with relevant agencies to ensure that such an attitude was stopped, while also charging the motor park operators to take the warning seriously.

On the decision to shut down motor parks, the FRSC boss said the action was taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the state even as a second wave was gradually hitting Nigeria.

“We have repeatedly advised the need for park operators and passengers to comply with the COVID-19 rules because of what we have observed in the State. If any motor park fails to or refuses to comply with the COVID-19 rules, we have been giving the go-ahead to shut it down.

“We will call the police, we will call everybody and we will shut it down until they are ready to comply with the rules,” he stated.

The FRSC boss added that COVID-19 is real and scientifically proven, saying those who doubt its existence should not risk the lives.

“We will not allow people to suffer and to die as a result of that. The issue of whether you believe it or not does not even arise here. This is something that is scientifically proven and we are seeing what is happening in Europe and other parts of the world.

“Nobody should deceive himself that we have hot weather or whatever it is, no. Wash your hands frequently, wear a facemask and other simple guidelines to protect yourself and others,” the FRSC advised.

Like this: Like Loading...