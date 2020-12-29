By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has vowed to shut down motors parks in Rivers State and its environs that flouts extant COVID-19 protocol.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State, Salisu Galadunci, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the State capital, said every of the rules was aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Galadunci stated that FRSC has observed with dismay that passengers have refused using their facemasks before leaving their homes for travel, noting that the corps would work with relevant agencies to ensure such attitude was stopped.

He urged the motor parks operators to take the warning seriously, assign that the move was to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, especially in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

The FRS C boss said: “We have repeatedly advised on the need for park operators and passengers to comply with the Covid-19 rules because of what we have observed in the State. If any motor park fails to or refused to comply with the Covid-19 rules, we have been giving the go-ahead to shut it down.

“We will call the police, we will call everybody and we will shut it down until they are ready to comply with the rules.”

He maintained that COVID-19 was real having been proven scientifically, adding that those who do not believe its existence should not risk the lives of others.

Galadunci said: “We will not allow people to suffer and to die as a result of that. The issue of whether you believe it or not does not even arise here. This is something that is scientifically proven and we are seeing what is happening in Europe and other parts of the world.

“Nobody should deceive himself that we have hot weather or whatever it is, no. Wash your hands frequently, wear a facemask and other simple guidelines to protect yourself and others.”

